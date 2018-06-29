Jharkhand HC extends Lalu's provisional bail on medical ground

The Jharkhand High Court extended the provisional bail of RJD leader Lalu Prasad for another six weeks on medical grounds.

Prasad's provisional bail was extended till July 3 on last Friday, would now remain on bail till August 17 as per the order.

The extension of the bail duration by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was granted in three cases of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa, Deogarh and Dumka treasuries by the Animal Husbandry department in combined Bihar in the 90s.

The former Bihar chief minister is at present admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he is recuperating after an operation of fistula on last Sunday.

Prasad's close aide Bhola Yadav expressed happiness over the extension of the bail period and informed that the RJD president would remain in the Asian Heart Institute Hospital in Mumbai till doctors advise him.

Pleading for the former Bihar chief minister, Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Prasad is suffering from fistula and is chronic diabetic patient and requires time to recover post-operation.

CBI advocate Rajiv Sinha objected to it, saying the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science at Ranchi is capable to handle the case.

Hearing both sides, the court granted six weeks provisional bail on medical grounds to the RJD president. The bench had granted six weeks provisional bail on medical grounds on May 11

On June 22, the bench of acting Chief Justice D N Patel extended it till July 3.

The next date for hearing is on August 10. Chitranjan Sinha, who assisted Abhishek Manu Singhvi today, said that on August 3 they have to submit latest medical reports of Prasad.

Prasad has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore fodder scam and was sentenced on September 30, 2013 for five years and barred from contesting elections for six years.