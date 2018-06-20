App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand govt seeks to double farmers' income by 2022: CM Raghubar Das

As many as 2000 ponds are being renovated this year to increase irrigation facilities, Das said, adding that 6 lakh small ponds were dug in the state last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said the goal of his government is to double the income of the farmers by 2022.

Work is going on to provide better road, irrigation and power facilities to the villagers, Das said at a programme in Gagi village on the outskirts of Ranchi.

"Our goal is to bring prosperity in the lives of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to double the income of farmers by 2022. The Jharkhand government is working towards achieving this goal," an official release quoted Das as saying.

"A loan of Rs 1500 crore has been taken for the purpose of constructing road to connect villages. This will create 15,000 km of roads," he said.

Similarly, 2000 ponds are being renovated this year to increase irrigation facilities, Das said adding that 6 lakh small ponds were dug in the state last year.

He also said work is underway to improve the power system and by December, there will be electricity in every household of Jharkhand.

Stating that due to intermediaries and brokers, farmers do not get the right price of produce, Das said technology is being promoted to get rid of brokers.

"Farmers can know the price of the product in other markets with the help of mobile phones. Cold storages are being opened in blocks," the chief minister said.

After the Jharkhand Land Acquisition Amendment bill would turn into an Act, people would get compensation in eight months at the most, he said adding that they would not have to wait for two-three years as they had to do earlier.

"But some anti-development people are spreading lies about the bill for political reasons," the chief minister said.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:10 pm

