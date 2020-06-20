App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand govt moves SC against Centre's decision of auctioning coal blocks for commercial mining

While launching the auction process which is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country for the next 5-7 years, PM Modi had said that it is a major step in the direction of achieving self-reliance.

PTI

The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's ambitious project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 for virtual auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.



The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in its plea sought a direction to the Union Coal Ministry to postpone the proposed commercial auction of coal mines.

It said that there is a need for fair assessment of the social and environmental impact on the huge tribal population and the vast tracts of forest land of Jharkhand and its residents, which are likely to be adversely affected by the Centre's decision.

related news

"The negative 'global investment climate' prevailing due to COVID-19, which is unlikely to fetch reasonable returns proportionate to the value of the scarce natural resource through the impugned auction for commercial coal mining," the plea filed through advocate Tapesh Kumar Singh said.

The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing next month.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #coal #India #Jharkhand #Narendra Modi #Supreme Court

