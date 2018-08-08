Jharkhand government to take education to last person: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today the state governments aim is to take education to the last person through new technology.

"Knowledge grows through imparting it. We can take it (education) to the last person through new technology. It is our governments aim. Vision is necessary for quality education and education should be such that it should be employment-oriented," Das said.

The chief minister also stressed on quality education while addressing "Transforming Education through Partnership Consultation workshop with NGOs."

He said degrees alone would not do, adding that education should be such that it should be moral as well as employment oriented.

An official release quoting Das said that Jharkhand should be brought in the list of literary states, which would help rapid progress of the state.

Development of human resource is very important and it would happen through education, Das said, adding that he reviewed the performance of the Education department as soon as he became the chief minister.

After the review it was found that even after 67 years of Independence most of the children were found sitting on the floor in the schools.

Only 7000 out of the 38,000 schools in the state had benches and desks while most of the schools had no electricity facility, he said.

"As we cannot improve the level of education without basic facilities, the government has started to provide bench, desk, electricity and toilets to schools and the children are studying with self-respect," Das said.

To bring speedy reforms in education department, young IAS officers were appointed at the directors level, and the results were seen, the chief minister said.

He asked the NGOs present in the programme to work more in tribal areas as literacy would raise their standard of life.

Addressing the function, Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav said the state government is committed to provide quality education.

She said that morality-driven education was being imparted so that the children will become ideal citizens.