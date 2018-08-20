Jharkhand government to include Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, thoughts in school curriculum: CM Raghubar Das

The Jharkhand government decided today to include life and thoughts of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in school curriculum, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said here. He said the instructions has been given to the education minister in this regard.

"The state government will include life and thoughts of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the school curriculum so that the next generation learns about him," an official release said quoting the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said Vajpayee is the creator of Jharkhand (which was carved out from Bihar on November 15, 2000 when Vajpayee headed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre).

It is the duty of the people and the state government to do something special for him, he said. Das had attended Vajpayee's funeral in the national capital.

Saying that the demise of Vajpayee is irreparable damage to the country, Das said, "He will always remain our ideal and inspiration. His ashes will be immersed in the major five rivers of Jharkhand."

Vajpayee died on August 16 at the age of 93 following prolonged illness. He first became prime minister in 1996 for 13 days, then in 1998 for 13 months when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power and finally in 1999. He served as prime minister for a full term before being voted out in 2004.