Jharkhand Exit Poll Results LIVE: C-Voter predicts hung assembly; India Today-Axis My India gives edge to Cong-RJD-JMM

Voting in 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in five phases starting November 30 and ending December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23. The magic number in these elections is 42.

The BJP is going alone in these elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed a pre-poll alliance.