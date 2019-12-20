App
Dec 20, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results LIVE: C-Voter predicts hung assembly; India Today-Axis My India gives edge to Cong-RJD-JMM

Live coverage on exit polls of 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election

Voting in 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in five phases starting November 30 and  ending December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23. The magic number in these elections is 42.

The BJP is going alone in these elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed a pre-poll alliance.

 

highlights

  • December 20, 2019 08:42 PM IST

    In the 2014 Assembly elections, the seat tally was as follows:

    BJP: 37 JMM: 19 JVM: 10.2Congress:
    AJSU: 5 Others: 6

     

  • December 20, 2019 08:02 PM IST

    The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, while giving the edge to the Cong-RJD-JMM alliance, has broken down the figures for the allies as below:

    JMM: 24-28

    Congress: 12-18

    RJD: 2-4
     

  • December 20, 2019 07:53 PM IST

    C-Voter Exit Poll:

    BJP: 32
    Cong-RJD-JMM: 35
    JVM: 2
    AJSU: 5
    Others: 7

  • December 20, 2019 07:49 PM IST

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

    Voteshare:

    BJP: 34%
    Cong-RJD-JMM: 37%
    JVM: 6%
    AJSU: 6%
    Others: 9%

  • December 20, 2019 07:36 PM IST

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

    BJP: 22-32
    Cong-RJD-JMM: 38-50
    JVM: 2-4
    AJSU: 3-5
    Others: 4-7

  • December 20, 2019 07:27 PM IST

    The C-Voter exit polls predict that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to win 35 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 32, resulting in a hung assembly in Jharkhand.

    – CNN News18

  • December 20, 2019 06:45 PM IST

    Among others, former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur and JD(U)'s Jharkhand unit chief and ex-MP Salkhan Murmu is contesting the polls from Sikaripara.

  • December 20, 2019 06:21 PM IST

    BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath constituency, while Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is pitted against JMM working president Hemant Soren in Dumka.

  • December 20, 2019 06:12 PM IST

    Jharkhand elections were held in five phases keeping in mind the issue of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state. The BJP is going alone in these elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed a pre-poll alliance.  

  • December 20, 2019 06:03 PM IST

    Update: 68.99% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the last phase of polling in Jharkhand. (ANI)

