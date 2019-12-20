Live now
Dec 20, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results LIVE: C-Voter predicts hung assembly; India Today-Axis My India gives edge to Cong-RJD-JMM
Live coverage on exit polls of 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election
Voting in 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in five phases starting November 30 and ending December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23. The magic number in these elections is 42.
The BJP is going alone in these elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed a pre-poll alliance.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, the seat tally was as follows:
BJP: 37 JMM: 19 JVM: 10.2Congress: 6
AJSU: 5 Others: 6
The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, while giving the edge to the Cong-RJD-JMM alliance, has broken down the figures for the allies as below:
JMM: 24-28
Congress: 12-18
RJD: 2-4
C-Voter Exit Poll:
BJP: 32
Cong-RJD-JMM: 35
JVM: 2
AJSU: 5
Others: 7
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll
Voteshare:
BJP: 34%
Cong-RJD-JMM: 37%
JVM: 6%
AJSU: 6%
Others: 9%
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll
BJP: 22-32
Cong-RJD-JMM: 38-50
JVM: 2-4
AJSU: 3-5
Others: 4-7
The C-Voter exit polls predict that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to win 35 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 32, resulting in a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
– CNN News18
Among others, former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur and JD(U)'s Jharkhand unit chief and ex-MP Salkhan Murmu is contesting the polls from Sikaripara.
BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath constituency, while Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is pitted against JMM working president Hemant Soren in Dumka.
Jharkhand elections were held in five phases keeping in mind the issue of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state. The BJP is going alone in these elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed a pre-poll alliance.
Update: 68.99% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the last phase of polling in Jharkhand. (ANI)