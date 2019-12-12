App
Dec 12, 2019 05:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Elections Phase 3 Voting 2019 LIVE: 17 constituencies heading for polls today

Live updates of the third phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand. Voters in 17 Assembly constituencies will be casting their ballots today

highlights

  • December 12, 2019 05:23 AM IST

    Stay tuned for the key updates.

  • December 12, 2019 05:21 AM IST

    Voting timing: Polling will begin at 7.00 am and end at 5.00 pm in Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats. Voters in the remaining constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7.00 am and 3.00 pm.

  • December 12, 2019 05:21 AM IST

    Critical polling stations: While 1,119 polling stations are 'critical' and 2,672 polling stations are 'sensitive' in the non-Naxal affected areas.

  • December 12, 2019 05:20 AM IST

    The seats where polling will be held are:

    Kodarma
    Barkatha 
    Barhi 
    Barkagaon 
    Ramgarh 
    Mandu 
    Hazaribag 
    Simaria
    Dhanwar 
    Gomia 
    Bermo 
    Ichagarh 
    Silli 
    Khijri 
    Ranchi 
    Hatia 
    Kanke

  • December 12, 2019 05:20 AM IST

    A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.

  • December 12, 2019 05:19 AM IST

    The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 voters today.

  • December 12, 2019 05:19 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from the 17 seats that are heading for polls today in the third phase of the five phase-Assembly Elections.

    Stay tuned for the latest updates.

