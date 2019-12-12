Jharkhand Elections Phase 3 Voting 2019 LIVE: 17 constituencies heading for polls today

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 12, 2019 05:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Phase 3: Voting timing
Phase 3: Seats heading for polls
Candidates and voters today
3rd phase of polling today
Stay tuned for the key updates.
Voting timing: Polling will begin at 7.00 am and end at 5.00 pm in Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats. Voters in the remaining constituencies can exercise their franchise between 7.00 am and 3.00 pm.
Critical polling stations: While 1,119 polling stations are 'critical' and 2,672 polling stations are 'sensitive' in the non-Naxal affected areas.
The seats where polling will be held are:
Kodarma
Barkatha
Barhi
Barkagaon
Ramgarh
Mandu
Hazaribag
Simaria
Dhanwar
Gomia
Bermo
Ichagarh
Silli
Khijri
Ranchi
Hatia
Kanke
A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel.
The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 voters today.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from the 17 seats that are heading for polls today in the third phase of the five phase-Assembly Elections.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.