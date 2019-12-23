Jharkhand Election Results: CM Raghubar Das trails ex-Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was trailing his Independent rival Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur (East) constituency, in Jharkhand Assembly elections.

As per trends available on the Election Commission's website till 1 pm, Das was trailing by 771 votes as he secured 13,708 votes while his former cabinet colleague Roy got 14,479 votes so far.

Roy, a former Jharkhand minister, had quit the Raghubar Das cabinet and the BJP after he was denied a ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat, from where he had won in the 2014 polls.

On the other hand, opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait and Dumka seats by 8,616 and 3,188 votes respectively.

Former chief minister and JVM(P) founder Babulal Marandi was leading by 9,416 votes over his nearest rival Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI-ML(Liberation) in Dhanwar seat.

Counting underway for the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections.