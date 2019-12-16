App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 16, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Election Voting LIVE: Polling begins; PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’

Live updates of the fourth phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand. Voters in 15 Assembly constituencies will cast their ballots today

highlights

  • December 16, 2019 08:04 AM IST

    Key battles being fought today

    The key candidates in the fray today are Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from the Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats, respectively. Both, Bauri and Paliwar are from the BJP.

    While Bauri is facing All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU)'s Umakant Razzak, Paliwar's opponent is Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Haji Hussain Ansari.

  • December 16, 2019 07:55 AM IST

    The Election Commission has installed webcasting facility in 2,122 polling stations.

    Besides this, 183 model polling stations have been set up and only women personnel will conduct polling in 70 polling stations.

  • December 16, 2019 07:54 AM IST

    In this tweet from news agency ANI: Images from a polling booth in Dhanbad.

  • December 16, 2019 07:54 AM IST

    Critical polling stations

    Of the total 6,101 polling stations, 587 have been categorised as "critical" and 405 "sensitive" in the Naxal-affected constituencies.

    The non-Naxal-hit seats, there are 546 "critical" and 2,665 "sensitive" polling stations, according to the Election Commission (EC).

  • December 16, 2019 07:27 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted urging voters to cast their ballots and "participate in this festival of democracy."

  • December 16, 2019 07:25 AM IST

    Update: Voting across 15 constituencies began at 7.00 am.

  • December 16, 2019 05:21 AM IST

    Polling will begin at 7.00 am. Stay tuned for key updates.

  • December 16, 2019 05:08 AM IST

    Timing: Polling will start at 7.00 am and end at 3.00 pm in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats. Voting will conclude at 5.00 pm in the remaining constituencies.

  • December 16, 2019 05:06 AM IST

    Quick recap: Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign to retain power.

    The saffron party is being challenged by an alliance comprising former chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    BJP’s long-time ally, the All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) is contesting this election separately. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is also contesting alone.

  • December 16, 2019 05:04 AM IST

    The 15 Assembly constituencies heading for polls today are:

    Deoghar
    Jamua
    Chandankiyari
    Madhupur
    Bagodar
    Gandey
    Giridih
    Dumri
    Bokaro
    Sindri
    Nirsa
    Dhanbad
    Jharia
    Tundi
    Baghmara

