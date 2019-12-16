Jharkhand Election Voting LIVE: Polling begins; PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’

Live now
Dec 16, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Poll timing
Lowdown on the state's political situation
Voters casting their ballots today
Candidates in fray
15 seats heading for polls
Phase 4 of voting today
Key battles being fought today
The key candidates in the fray today are Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from the Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats, respectively. Both, Bauri and Paliwar are from the BJP.
While Bauri is facing All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU)'s Umakant Razzak, Paliwar's opponent is Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Haji Hussain Ansari.
The Election Commission has installed webcasting facility in 2,122 polling stations.
Besides this, 183 model polling stations have been set up and only women personnel will conduct polling in 70 polling stations.
In this tweet from news agency ANI: Images from a polling booth in Dhanbad.
Critical polling stations
Of the total 6,101 polling stations, 587 have been categorised as "critical" and 405 "sensitive" in the Naxal-affected constituencies.
The non-Naxal-hit seats, there are 546 "critical" and 2,665 "sensitive" polling stations, according to the Election Commission (EC).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted urging voters to cast their ballots and "participate in this festival of democracy."
Update: Voting across 15 constituencies began at 7.00 am.
Polling will begin at 7.00 am. Stay tuned for key updates.
Timing: Polling will start at 7.00 am and end at 3.00 pm in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats. Voting will conclude at 5.00 pm in the remaining constituencies.
Quick recap: Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign to retain power.
The saffron party is being challenged by an alliance comprising former chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
BJP’s long-time ally, the All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) is contesting this election separately. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is also contesting alone.
The 15 Assembly constituencies heading for polls today are:
Deoghar
Jamua
Chandankiyari
Madhupur
Bagodar
Gandey
Giridih
Dumri
Bokaro
Sindri
Nirsa
Dhanbad
Jharia
Tundi
Baghmara