Jharkhand Election Voting LIVE: Polling begins; PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’

Key battles being fought today

The key candidates in the fray today are Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from the Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats, respectively. Both, Bauri and Paliwar are from the BJP.

While Bauri is facing All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU)'s Umakant Razzak, Paliwar's opponent is Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Haji Hussain Ansari.