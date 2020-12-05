Jharkhand Daily Wage Labourer Named In Rs 3.5 Crore GST Fraud Case

An FIR lodged by the Jharkhand goods and services tax (GST) Department concerning a tax fraud totalling Rs 3.5 crore had named Ladun Murmu as the accused. Subsequently, a team of police from Mosaboni set out on a search for the tax evader only to find out that Ladun Murmu is a man of humble means who struggles to make both ends meet.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Murmu is a daily wage labourer who earns Rs 198 per day under the Centre’s rural jobs guarantee scheme. The “accused” was found to be living in Raipahari village of Singhbhum district in Jharkhand when the police tracked him down to arrest him over alleged non-payment of GST on December 3.

Murmu was named as the managing director of MS Steel in the FIR of the multi-crore tax evasion case. There were allegations that the MD of the company had not paid GST of Rs 3.50 crore for transactions totalling Rs 5.58 crore.

Speaking about the incident, Jamshedpur SSP Dr M Tamil Vanan said: “The police team had gone to arrest the MD of a fake company MS Steel, Ladun Murmu, on the basis of an FIR lodged by the GST department for non-payment of GST even after a notice was served on the firm in this regard last year. The team found Ladun to be a poor daily-wage worker under MGNREGA and realised that the conmen set up a fake company in his name using his duplicate PAN and Aadhar cards.”

Meanwhile, investigation has revealed that Ladun Murmu’s nephew Baila Murmu had his bank passbook, PAN card, and Aadhaar card two years ago on the pretext of helping him avail the benefits of a government welfare scheme. Baila had given the papers to his son-in-law Sunaram Hembram, who, in turn, had given those to one Sushant Kumar Samanto – a resident of Jamshedpur. Ladun had no idea that the papers were used to commit a fraud.

Refuting all allegations against him, Ladun had said: “… Where would I get so much money? I cannot even dream of any such company!”

The poor villager was released by the police on December 4 after locals staged protests.

The Jharkhand GST department has now been pulled up for allotting GST registration number to the fake company without verifying Ladun Mumru’s PAN and Aadhaar details. However, Sanjay Kumar Prasad, the Jamshedpur Divisional Joint Commissioner of the State GST Department has said that they are assisting the police in every way possible and have already shared details of the device and server that was used for the GST registration application.