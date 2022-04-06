English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Jharkhand commercial taxes collection at record Rs 19,750 crore in FY 22

    Secretary, Commercial Taxes, Aradhana Patnaik said: "The department had set a target of Rs 18,422 crore collection for the last fiscal; the collection was up 107 percent of the target and increased 25 percent in comparison to the previous fiscal."

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

    The Jharkhand commercial taxes department has achieved a record revenue at Rs 19,794 crore in the just-concluded fiscal, a top official said on Wednesday. The commercial tax collection was Rs 16,147 crore in the financial year 2020-2021.

    "The commercial taxes department has generated an all-time high revenue to the tune of Rs 19,750 crore," Secretary, Commercial Taxes, Aradhana Patnaik said. The department had set a target of Rs 18,422 crore collection for the last fiscal, she said, adding that the collection was up 107 per cent of the target and increased 25 per cent in comparison to the previous fiscal.

    The secretary, briefing the media here said that the department felicitated 17 officials for good performance. "It is for the first time in the state, that the Intelligence and Revenue Analysis Wing has been constituted and sector-wise analysis was done. This has yielded positive results. It is expected that in the current financial year too, the department will be able to collect commercial tax as per the target," Patnaik said.

    The department has ensured regular interaction with the taxpayers so that their problems can be solved, she said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Jharkhand #Tax
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.