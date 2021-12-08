MARKET NEWS

Jharkhand Cabinet receives bills of Rs 42 lakh for 2 cricket matches with CM, MLAs

The two cricket matches were played on March 18 and March 22.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

The cricket matches were held in March, in which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated. (File image)

The Jharkhand cabinet has received a bill of Rs 42 lakh from vendors for two unofficial cricket matches involving legislatures and media persons. The matches were held in March, in which Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also participated.

The bills remain “under process” as they have not been cleared twice earlier — once at the Departmental level and then at the Cabinet level, reported The Indian Express citing data obtained from the Department of Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

According to the RTI data, accessed by the publication, the billing amount includes Rs 33 lakh for new kits, including tracksuits, t-shirts, caps, kit bags, socks and shoes.

Both the matches were tennis-ball cricket games that usually do not require protective gear, like pads, gloves, guards and helmets, as per the report.

The sports items were distributed to more than 100 people, including State Assembly officials and workers, all the 82 members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and media persons. However, only 33 participants actually participated in the matches, said the report citing an official.

The official further said that Sports Minister Hafizul Hassan signed the proposal to pay, as the “work order” for the goods was not issued through tendering, and sent it to the Cabinet for approval.

Asked about it, Hassan said, “I don’t want to say anything on this matter.”

The two matches were played on March 18 and March 22. While bills of Rs 30.85 lakh were raised for the first match, Rs 11.33 lakh worth of bills were raised for the second one, as per the report. The expenses were made on tracksuits, t-shirts, caps, kit bags, socks, shoes, dinner packets, snacks, fuel for the lights, apart from bills for other items, it said.

Quoting Sports Department officials, the report said that the Cabinet clearance was sought as per prescribed norms for amounts over Rs 1.5 lakh.
