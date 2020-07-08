Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Overall pass percentage at 75.01%

Jharkhand Board Result 2020 was declared by The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on July 8. The overall pass percentage this year has been the highest since the past two years i.e 75.01 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 74.25 percent, while for the girls is 75.88 percent.

As per district, Koderma is the highest among all districts of Jharkhand with pass percentage of 83.064 percent followed by Ranchi at 80.052 percent. Pakur district of Jharkhand has the lowest pass percent of 63.98 percent preceded by Latehar at 64.67 percent.

A total of 3,87,021 students had enrolled for the examination and they can check their results on the board’s official website jac.nic.in.

In 2019, as many as 4,39,892 students appeared for the JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed. The overall pass percentage last year was 70.77 percent which was a significant improvement from the previous year’s 59.48 percent.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 11-28, 2020. JAC mostly announces the Class 10 results in May but this year it was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.