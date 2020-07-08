Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: JAC board result to declare Class 10 result at 1 pm today; check at jac.nic.in
JAC 10th Result 2020 live updates: Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared by The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 1 pm on July 8 on the board's official website jac.nic.in.
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result live updates: Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared by The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 1 pm on July 8 on the board's official website jac.nic.in. Apart from the JAC's official website, students can also check their JAC 10th result 2020 at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 11-28, 2020. JAC mostly announces the Class 10 results in May but this year it was postponed, this year 3.8 lakh students appeared JAC Class 10.
Here's how you can check your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the board's official websites jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for JAC Class 10 Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website
Step 4: Click on Submit to see the result.
Step 5: Download the copy from the website for future referenceThe board chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had earlier said the JAC 12th Result 2020 will be declared by month-end.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Before declaring JAC 10th result, the board declared results for Classes 8, 9, and Class 11 board exams. In JAC Jharkhand result 2020 for Class 11, the pass percentage was 95.53 percent.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: The results of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 10th results 2019 will be available in private websites, examresults.in, indiaresults.com. Around 3.8 lakh students appeared for this examination that was conducted in February.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council had decided to declare the class 10th results in the month of May. However, the result was delayed due to Covid-19. The evaluation of answersheets that was scheduled to begin in March began from May 28 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The answerhseet evaluation was completed on June 25.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: Students who are not satisfied with their JAC 10th result 2020 will be able to apply for re-evaluation. Students will also be able to sit for compartment exam or re-test to improve their JAC Class 10 result 2020.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: Last year, as many as 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed.
The overall pass percentage was 70.77 percent, a significant improvement from the previous year’s 59.48 percent.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: This year over 3.8 lakh students have taken JAC 10th exam 2020. According to JAC officials, a totoal of 3,87,021 students had enrolled to take the examinations.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: According to the board, the evaluation process was completed last month after it was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result: Students need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the JAC class 10 exams 2020.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result:
