Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th result declared; check your percentage here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board 10th Result. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam, which was held between February 11 and 28. A total of 75.01 percent students have passed the Jharkhand board 10th exam 2020. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in all subjects will to pass the Jharkhand Board 10th exam.

HRD Minister of Jharkhand Jagarnath Mahto has announced the JAC class 10th result 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the hard copy of the mark sheet will not be issued soon. Students have been asked to take a print out of the scorecard available online. This will act as a provisional mark sheet and the official one will be released by the school later.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020

Apart from the JAC's official website, students can also check their JAC 10th result 2020 at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The council had decided to declare the matric results by the month of May but the results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown.

In 2019, boys students outperformed girls in the JAC class 10 exams. The passing percentage of boys was recorded at 73 percent while for girls it stood at 68.67 percent.

