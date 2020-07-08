App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th result declared; check your percentage here

JAC 10th Result 2020: Apart from the JAC's official website, students can also check their JAC 10th result 2020 at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board 10th Result. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam, which was held between February 11 and 28. A total of 75.01 percent students have passed the Jharkhand board 10th exam 2020. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in all subjects will to pass the Jharkhand Board 10th exam.

HRD Minister of Jharkhand Jagarnath Mahto has announced the JAC class 10th result 2020. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the hard copy of the mark sheet will not be issued soon. Students have been asked to take a print out of the scorecard available online. This will act as a provisional mark sheet and the official one will be released by the school later.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020

Close

Apart from the JAC's official website, students can also check their JAC 10th result 2020 at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

related news

Alternatively, results can be checked below:


The council had decided to declare the matric results by the month of May but the results were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown.


In 2019, boys students outperformed girls in the JAC class 10 exams. The passing percentage of boys was recorded at 73 percent while for girls it stood at 68.67 percent.

As per Jharkhand Academic Council's rules, students who get 60 percent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent will be second division. Students who secure 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded third division.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #exam #India #JAC 10th Result 2020 #Jharkhand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.