Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 date: JAC to declare Class 10 result at 1 pm on July 8; check at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020 date and time has been declared. Jharkhand Class 10th result will be out on jac.nic.in at 1 pm on July 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020  will be declared by The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 1 pm on July 8 on the board's official website jac.nic.in. Apart from the JAC's official website, students can also check their JAC 10th result 2020 at jacresults.comjac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

 

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 11-28, 2020. JAC mostly announces the Class 10 results in May but this year it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by Jagran Josh, this year 3.8 lakh students appeared JAC Class 10.

Here's how you can check your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the board's official websites jac.nic.in  or  jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JAC Class 10 Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Click on Submit to see the result.

Step 5: Download the copy from the website for future reference

The board chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had earlier said the JAC 12th Result 2020 will be declared by month-end.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 06:19 pm

