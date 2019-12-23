App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on December 23 in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Postal ballots will be taken up first and votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will begin at 8.30 am, Election Commission officials said.

Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

