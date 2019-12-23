Jharkhand Assembly Election: JMM-Congress, BJP neck-and-neck in early trends

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were neck-and-neck in the early trends on December 23, as votes for the 2019 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly were being counted.

Counting of votes across all of the 81 Assembly constituencies started at 8.00 am.

According to News18, as of 8.45 am, while former chief minister Hemant Soren-led JMM was leading in eight seats, its ally Congress was leading in 10 seats. The RJD, which is the main opposition party in neighbouring Bihar, was leading in one seat. Together, the pre-poll alliance was leading in 19 seats.

On the other hand, incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das-led BJP was leading in about 18 seats.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and other candidates were leading in four and three seats, respectively.

The majority mark in the Legislative Assembly is 41 seats.

For all the latest updates on 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results, follow our live blog

The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Among the prominent candidates are CM from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of JVM(P), from Dhanwar.

Soren himself was leading from Dumka, early trends suggested.