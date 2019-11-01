App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 01, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly election dates 2019 LIVE updates: Voting to take place in 5 phases, results on December 23

Model Code of Conduct is now in place in Jharkhand

highlights

  • Nov 01, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: One special observer for security in LWE-affected areas and another for circulation of illicit money ahead of polls will be sent to Jharkhand.  

  • Nov 01, 05:04 PM (IST)

    CEC Sunil Arora: 2 Union Territories have been constituted out of J&K on October 31. Delimitation exercise will be done by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. They needed help from us. Appropriate representative for the exercise will be provided to the Centre by the Election Commission of India.   

  • Nov 01, 04:58 PM (IST)

    CEC Sunil Arora dismisses rumors of preponing dates for Delhi Assembly elections, while briefing the media on Jharkhand Assembly poll dates.  

  • Nov 01, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases

    Phase 5: 16 seats
     

    Notification Date: Nov 26

    Last date of nomination Dec 3

    Date of scrutiny: Dec 4

    Last Date of withdrawal: Dec 6

    Date of Poll: Dec 20

    Results: December 23

  • Nov 01, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases

    Phase 4: 15 seats

    Notification Date: Nov 22

    Last date of nomination Nov 29

    Date of scrutiny: Nov 20

    Last Date of withdrawal: Dec 2

    Date of Poll: Dec 16

    Results: December 23

  • Nov 01, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases

    Phase 3: 17 seats

    Notification Date: Nov 16

    Last date of nomination Nov 25

    Date of scrutiny: Nov

    Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 28

    Date of Poll: December 12

    Results: December 23

  • Nov 01, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases

    Phase 2: 20 seats

    Notification Date: Nov 6

    Last date of nomination Nov 7

    Date of scrutiny: Nov 19

    Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 21

    Date of Poll: December 7

    Results: December 23

  • Nov 01, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases

    Phase 1: 13 seats

    Notification Date: Nov 6

    Last date of nomination Nov 13

    Date of scrutiny: Nov 14

    Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 16

    Date of Poll: Nov 30

    Results: December 23

  • Nov 01, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Use of money, muscle power, alcohol and drugs will be treated as a breach of law.  

  • Nov 01, 04:45 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora: Training of Observers will be done tomorrow. Request candidates to fill all columns intheir nomination papers. Model Code of Conduct will come in place after the press conference finishes. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.