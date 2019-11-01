Jharkhand Assembly election dates 2019 LIVE updates: Voting to take place in 5 phases, results on December 23

Live now
Nov 01, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Will definitely win 65 plus seats in Assembly polls: Raghubar Das
Sunil Arora: One special observer for security in LWE-affected areas and another for circulation of illicit money ahead of polls will be sent to Jharkhand.
CEC Sunil Arora: 2 Union Territories have been constituted out of J&K on October 31. Delimitation exercise will be done by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. They needed help from us. Appropriate representative for the exercise will be provided to the Centre by the Election Commission of India.
CEC Sunil Arora dismisses rumors of preponing dates for Delhi Assembly elections, while briefing the media on Jharkhand Assembly poll dates.
Sunil Arora: Polls will be held in 5 phases
Phase 5: 16 seats
Notification Date: Nov 26
Last date of nomination Dec 3
Date of scrutiny: Dec 4
Last Date of withdrawal: Dec 6
Date of Poll: Dec 20
Results: December 23
Phase 4: 15 seats
Notification Date: Nov 22
Last date of nomination Nov 29
Date of scrutiny: Nov 20
Last Date of withdrawal: Dec 2
Date of Poll: Dec 16
Results: December 23
Phase 3: 17 seats
Notification Date: Nov 16
Last date of nomination Nov 25
Date of scrutiny: Nov
Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 28
Date of Poll: December 12
Results: December 23
Phase 2: 20 seats
Notification Date: Nov 6
Last date of nomination Nov 7
Date of scrutiny: Nov 19
Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 21
Date of Poll: December 7
Results: December 23
Phase 1: 13 seats
Notification Date: Nov 6
Last date of nomination Nov 13
Date of scrutiny: Nov 14
Last Date of withdrawal: Nov 16
Date of Poll: Nov 30
Results: December 23
Sunil Arora: Use of money, muscle power, alcohol and drugs will be treated as a breach of law.
Sunil Arora: Training of Observers will be done tomorrow. Request candidates to fill all columns intheir nomination papers. Model Code of Conduct will come in place after the press conference finishes.