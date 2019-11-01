App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: EC to announce poll schedule today

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission of India (EC) will announce the schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on November 1. In an official statement, the poll body said that the dates will be announced in the evening.

There were speculations that the EC would announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invitation just refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2019.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led BJP is hoping to retain power in the state. In 2014, while the BJP won 37 seats, its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five. The combined tally was enough for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to cross the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Politics

