Jharkhand asks district commissioners to be alert in wake of 'Fani'

The Jharkhand government issued an advisory on May 3, asking all district deputy commissioners to set up control rooms to meet any exigency in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Fani'.

An official release, quoting the regional meteorological department, said from the afternoon of May 3 to May 4, widespread rains accompanied by strong winds will occur in all the 24 districts of the state.

Several districts are already experiencing rains, officials said.

Meanwhile, a woman died after a wall of her house collapsed, following a sudden storm at Sajwan village in Palamau district, they said.

The woman, identified as Muni Kumari, died on the spot after the mud wall fell on her, the officials said.

The storm was not under the impact of 'Fani', they added.

All educational institutions in Palamau district will remain closed on Saturday, the release said.

Earlier on May 3, cyclone 'Fani' barrelled through Odisha, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, killing at least eight people.