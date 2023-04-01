 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jharkhands commercial tax department posts 114% collection in 2022-23

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

In 2021-22, the department had earned Rs 19,750 crore against the target of Rs 16,500 crore.

Jharkhand's Commercial Tax department posted a record collection of over Rs 21,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, state Finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said.

The target for the department for 2022-23 fiscal was Rs 18,500 crore.

"The departments revenue collection is around 114 per cent against the target till Friday evening for 2022-23 fiscal. Against the target of Rs 18,500 crore, the collection reached over Rs 21,000 crore by Friday evening, which means Rs 2,500 more than the target. We hope Rs 10-15 crore will be added more to the collection by night," Oraon said, while briefing media persons on Friday.

In 2021-22, the department had earned Rs 19,750 crore against the target of Rs 16,500 crore. "In 2021-22 fiscal, the collection was also more than the target but it had been achieved due to Centres GST compensation to the states," he said.