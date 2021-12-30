MARKET NEWS

Jhansi Railway Station now 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Jhansi Railway Station as ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’ after Rani Laxmibai.

The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Jhansi Railway station will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station',” he wrote.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the UP government and the Railways has started preparations to implement the change, Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, Shivam Sharma, said.

The notification stated that the station's name was changed following a "no-objection" given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.

Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jhansi Railway Station #Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station
first published: Dec 30, 2021 07:49 am

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

