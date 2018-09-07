Jhakhand announces 50% subsidy on investment in food

Jharkhand government will give a maximum 50 percent subsidy to investors in the food processing sector, government officials said Friday.

This was announced by Industry Secretary Vinay Choubey and Agriculture Secretary Puja Singhal at a press conference here. They said that the state government is inviting investors from the country and abroad for the Global Agriculture Food Summit which will be organised at Khelgaon in Ranchi on November 29 and 30 this year.

Choubey said the state has possibilities in the food processing sector and increase in food processing units would increase income of farmers, adding the government is making efforts with commitment to double the income of the farmers.

The officials launched brochure of the Global Agriculture Summit, 2018 and website. Stating that the food summit is being organised on a large scale and preparations are underway, Singhal said a meeting has been convened on September 19 in connection with the November 29/30 summit and brand ambassadors of 12 countries are scheduled to attend it.

About 10,000 farmers and other related people will take part in the summit with more than 5000 from Jharkhand, she said. She said that pavilions will be made by all the 24 districts based on their respective special produce or food.From farmers to investors will share the stage.

Singhal said that special focus will be on technical transfer, equipment related to agriculture, organic agriculture, horticulture, start up, dairy, poultry, feed and fodder. A road show relating to food processing will be organised in all the districts from the last week of October, Singhal said.