Jhajjar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jhajjar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jhajjar is an Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 67.75% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 59.44% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Geeta Bhukkal won this seat by a margin of 26584 votes, which was 24.8% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 107174 votes.