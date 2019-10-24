Jhajjar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jhajjar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jhajjar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jhajjar constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jhajjar is an Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 67.75% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 59.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Geeta Bhukkal won this seat by a margin of 26584 votes, which was 24.8% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 107174 votes.Geeta won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 27783 votes. INC polled 81046 votes, 60.22% of the total votes polled.
