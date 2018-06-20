App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Jewar airport: UP govt likely to complete land acquisition process in 2 months

The state government would spend Rs 4,000 crore on land acquisition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The civil aviation ministry today said the process of land acquisition for the proposed international airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh is expected to be completed in two months.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has assured that the process of getting land will be completed in two months time and that the bids for PPP (Public Private Partnership) will be invited in October.

"We expect that the award will be given in December, followed by a foundation stone laying ceremony in December," Civil Aviation Minister R N Choubey told reporters here.

The state government would spend Rs 4,000 crore on land acquisition.

While the state's Civil Aviation Department would spend Rs 1,500 crore, the Noida Development Authority would provide a matching amount, officials had said earlier this month.

The Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) would be extending another Rs 500 crore each.

About 1,441 hectares have been identified for the first phase of the airport project. The airport is expected to start operations in 2022-23, with an initial capacity for 60 lakh passengers.

According to the Technical Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR), the airport project is expected to generate about one lakh employment opportunities.
#India #infrastructure #Jewar airport #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh

