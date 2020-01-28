App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jewar Airport: Over 50 villagers booked for assaulting govt officials

As a team of police and the district administration reached Dayanatpur village for acquiring the final parcel of land, around two dozen villagers clashed with them around 11.30 am. Some of the protesters also hurled stones at district officials and policemen, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Airport
Airport

Over 50 people were booked for rioting and assaulting policemen and a sub-divisional magistrate during a land acquisition drive for the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida, police said.

As a team of police and the district administration reached Dayanatpur village for acquiring the final parcel of land, around two dozen villagers clashed with them around 11.30 am. Some of the protesters also hurled stones at district officials and policemen, they said.

The villagers had been protesting to demand an increased amount of compensation for their land being acquired by the authorities for the airport.

Jewar SDM Gunja Singh and three policemen suffered minor injuries in the clash, while windows of four government vehicles were damaged.

An FIR has been registered at the Jewar police station following a complaint by Singh, a police officer said.

He said 34 people have been named in the FIR and another 20-25 unidentified people booked.

The FIR has been registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 08:03 am

