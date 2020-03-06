App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jewar airport: 554 farmers get Rs 32.42cr in compensation, says Noida admin

District Magistrate B N Singh transferred the money through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) method – an electronic fund transfer mode, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Greater Noida administration on Thursday transferred Rs 32.42 crore into bank accounts of 554 farmers from six villages against the acquisition of their land for Jewar airport, officials said.

District Magistrate B N Singh transferred the money through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) method – an electronic fund transfer mode, the officials said.

Of the 554 villagers, 227 were from Dayanatpur (Rs 13.63 crore), followed by 169 in Rohi (Rs 10.30 crore), 77 in Ranhera (Rs 4.13 crore), 48 in Kishorepur (Rs 2.64 crore), 30 in Parohi (Rs 1.55 crore) and three in Banwari Bans (Rs 16.50 lakh), according to an official statement.

Close

This is the third stage of compensation disbursement to villagers whose land has been acquired for the Greenfield international airport coming up in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area.

related news

During the first stage of compensation, Rs 3,166 crore were disbursed against acquisition of 1,334 hectares of land from Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans that was completed on January 27, according to officials.

During the second stage, another sum of Rs 700 crore was disbursed among around 8,900 people from the affected villages in lieu of the assets like tubewells, submersibles, vegetation and property on their land, they said.

The third stage for R&R compensation will be completed within a month, they added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jewar airport

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.