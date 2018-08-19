Jet Airways to ply more domestic, international flights to Trivandrum in light of Kerala floods

Jet Airways will operate additional domestic and international flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Dammam and Dubai from Sunday, August 19, in light of the floods in Kerala that have killed hundreds.

All operations from Cochin International Airport have been suspended till Sunday, August 26, due to floods in the city.

For passengers with confirmed tickets to and from Kochi for travel up to August 26, the airline has waived off charges on date/flight change from the original travel date, or on choosing an alternate destination which is close to Kochi airport.

Jet Airways has also waived off no-show penalties and fare difference if any, due to the closure of Cochin International Airport, it said.

Passengers can visit Jet Airways' website or mobile app to check the airline's latest flight schedule online. They can also contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre at +91-(City Code)-39893333.

IndiGo will also operate additional flights to and from Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Trivandrum between August 19 and August 25.