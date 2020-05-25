App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways offers two Boeing aircraft for evacuating Indians stranded overseas

Besides offering two aircraft, Chhawchharia has mentioned about the need for funds commencement of proposed repatriation flights.

Reuters
Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Jet Airways, which suspended services more than a year ago due to cash crunch, has offered two of its Boeing planes for operations under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, according to a communication.

The once-storied full-service carrier is undergoing insolvency process and its affairs are being managed by insolvency resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry.

Besides offering two aircraft, Chhawchharia has mentioned about the need for funds commencement of proposed repatriation flights.

Close

In a letter written to Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas on May 20, Chhawchharia said two Boeing 777-300 ERs can be used for Vande Bharat Mission.

related news

"As desired by you, I have now evaluated if Jet Airways, with its fleet of wide bodied long haul aircraft (Boeing 777-300ERs) can assist the Government of India (under its Vande Bharat Mission) to evacuate Indians stranded in different countries (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

"Based on the preliminary assessment, I am reasonably confident that Jet Airways should be able to offer two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to start with, going up to four aircraft, within a reasonable period of time, to participate in the Vande Bharat Mission...," the letter said.

A copy of the letter has also been marked to Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, aviation regulator DGCA''s chief Arun Kumar and State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

The current status of the proposal could not be immediately ascertained.

Srinivas and Chhawchharia were not available for comments.

Currently, Jet Airways has 12 aircraft that are either owned outright or are under a financing arrangement.

"Out of the existing fleet, one Airbus A330-200 aircraft is currently operated by Air Serbia (under a sub-lease arrangement), while one Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is currently parked in Amsterdam. The remaining 10 aircraft are parked at various airports in India," the letter said.

The deadline for completion of Jet Airways''s insolvency resolution process has been extended till August 21 due to the lockdown.

Earlier this month, fresh Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the airline were invited and the deadline for submission is May 28.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #airlines #India #Jet Airways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

40% travel, tourism firm staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months: Report

40% travel, tourism firm staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months: Report

Govt's wheat procurement surpasses last year's level of 34.1 million tonnes despite COVID-19 hurdles

Govt's wheat procurement surpasses last year's level of 34.1 million tonnes despite COVID-19 hurdles

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.