Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

After being imprisoned for 14 years for the murder of model Jessica Lal in April 1999, Manu Sharma was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on June 2.

Sharma, who was serving a life sentence, was allowed a premature release by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB), which comes under the Delhi government, had recommended Sharma's premature release last month.

Sources told PTI the recommendation was made at a meeting of the SRB chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on May 11.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for the murder of Jessica Lal.

Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order and the Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010.

In April 2018, Jessica's sister Sabrina, had said that she had forgiven Manu Sharma and that she has no problem if he walks free.

"I've been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go of anger, of baggage. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free. There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind and move on with your life," Sabrina had told the media.



