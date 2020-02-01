JeM militants killed in J&K were capable of several attacks: CRPF DG

The Jaish-e-Mohammed militants who were killed in a fierce gunbattle with police near here were capable of several attacks given the amount of armoury and destructive fire power they had, CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari said on Saturday.

He said the forces have zero tolerance against terrorism and are fighting for restoration of peace and normalcy in the union territory.

A possible terror attack was averted by alert personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police early Friday when they intercepted a truck, being driven by the cousin of the 2019 Pulwama attack bomber, near Jammu in which the three Jaish terrorists were hiding, officials said.

Maheshwari, accompanied by Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan, visited the encounter site at Nagrota and congratulated the force personnel who acted swiftly along with local policemen to neutralise the terrorists onboard the Srinagar-bound truck.

"All security agencies are doing their job with satisfaction and are proactive in their approach. We do not wait for an incident to happen but are continuously making attempts to find and neutralise them (terrorists)," the CRPF chief told reporters here.

"Anything could have happened given the amount of the armoury and the destructive power they had," Maheshwari said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, he said the militants were capable of doing several major attacks.

About terrorists using trucks to infiltrate, he said there was no laxity on the part of the security forces.

"They are committed and trying their best to prevent terrorists from sneaking. The adversary also keeps trying different ways of breaching the security grid," he said.

"We are in a conflict zone and nothing can be ruled out. We need to remain highly alert and various agencies are working together and all forces are doing their job with responsibility and dedication," the officer said.