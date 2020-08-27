JEE, NEET exam latest updates: Over 150 academicians write to PM Narendra Modi against deferment

Over 150 academicians from various universities across India and around the world have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that any further delay in conducting the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 will mean compromising students’ future.

"Youth and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are a lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," the academicians have written in the letter.

Signatories of the letter to PM Modi include academicians from the Delhi University (DU), IGNOU, Lucknow University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Delhi, University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University in Israel, among others.

"We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," they added.

This comes amid growing chorus against conducting the medical and engineering entrance examinations in September, in view of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases. These had been deferred twice due to the pandemic.

Many chief ministers, especially those from non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governed states, have decided to move the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exams. Meanwhile, over 14 lakh admit cards for two examinations have been already downloaded.