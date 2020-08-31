JEE, NEET Exam 2020 | IIT students launch portal ‘EduRide’ to help candidates in need of transport facility - how to apply

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country, students and alumni of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have launched a portal called ‘EduRide’ to help JEE and NEET candidates with transportation facility.

There has been a growing chorus against the holding of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has asserted that further delay in conducting the exams can lead to a zero academic year and hence, the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September.

As the exams have been scheduled to be held amid the coronavirus outbreak, travelling concerns have been raised by students. Also, many candidates have moved to different cities during the lockdown and hence, are at far off locations from the examination centres.

To help these candidates, IITs have come forward. “During COVID-19 crisis, one of the major concerns amongst students is regarding the difficulty in reaching the exam centres. Students and alumni of IITs have promptly come forward and launched a dedicated portal to connect with good samaritans who may want to help the needy candidates,” said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao.

EduRide will ease the burden of commuting for the candidates, especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas, Rao said.

Here’s how to use Eduride portal:

The portal has been divided into two sections for registration -- one for students and other for the alumni/volunteer.

For students who want to requests rides to their respective exam centres:

> Visit the official site of EduRide at eduride.in

> In the ‘Student’ section tap on ‘Click Here’

The aspirants need to fill information, including their names, contact details, address and pin codes of their homes and centres, and admit card details.

For alumni/volunteers who want to help students reach exam centres:

> Visit the official site of EduRide at eduride.in

> In the ‘Alumni/Volunteer’ section tap on ‘Click Here’

The alumni/volunteers can help in three ways:

# Drive the students themselves# Arrange for students to travel

# Donate to facilitate the transport

"After registration of alumni, volunteers and candidates, the portal will connect appropriate combinations of volunteers and candidates via exchange of contact details. The two can then coordinate to plan the travel to the exam centre. The donated money will help the organisers fund cab service for the exam-takers on the day of the exam," Rao said.

The NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, while the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11 but was postponed to July 18-23. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3 but was pushed to July 26. Subsequently, the exams were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.

