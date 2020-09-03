172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|jee-neet-2020-exams-sc-to-hear-review-plea-filed-by-6-non-bjp-states-on-september-4-5795371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE, NEET 2020 exams: SC to hear review plea filed by 6 non-BJP states on September 4

The ministers of the six opposition ruled states had sought a review of the August 17 SC order allowing the NTA to conduct the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams in September, stating it failed to ensure students’ “right to life” and turned a blind eye to “teething logistical difficulties” if the exams are held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
The Supreme Court, on September 4, will be hearing a review petition filed by six states against its order allowing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct medical and engineering entrance exams – NEET and JEE – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Krishna Murari, and BR Gavai will be hearing the review plea concerning the JEE and NEET exams 2020, reported News 18.

The top court had on August 17 refused the plea seeking deferment or cancellation of the JEE and NEET exams 2020, which are scheduled to be held in September. The plea had sought the deferment of the exams on the grounds of ensuring safety of students.

The ministers of the six opposition ruled states had stated that the SC order failed to ensure students’ “right to life” and turned a blind eye to “teething logistical difficulties” if the exams are held amid the pandemic.

The six states -- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh -- had approached the Supreme Court on August 28 seeking the August 17 order be reviewed.

The JEE-Main 2020 is supposed to be held from September 1 to 6, while NEET 2020 exam is due on September 13.

Several students and academicians across India and abroad have decried the Centre’s insistence on conducting the exams in September, while others have argued that delaying it any further will jeopardise the future of the students.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #JEE Main 2020 #NEET 2020 #Supreme Court of India

