JEE Mains toppers say they love giving tests, to give exam again in April

Nishant and Pranav Aggarwal, the toppers of this year's Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains— considered one of the most sought-after exams of India— love giving tests, so much so that they have decided to appear for it again during the April session, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, Nishant and Pranav are twin brothers who scored 100 percentile and 99.93 percentile respectively in their exams. While the difference between their scores is not much, the fact that Nishant scored more has motivated his brother to appear for the test again, to improve his score.

Nishant, simply by the virtue of his love for tests, will also appear for the exam again in April.

"My brother being among the highest scorers has motivated me. I am happy for him but will appear for the test again and try to improve my rank," Pranav said.

The twins aim to study at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT); while Nishant has not yet decided on his field of choice, Pranav wants to study computer science.

"I love coding. I already know Python and C++ and would love to explore the field further," Pranav said.

The brothers devoted over 10-12 hours daily for preparation, and Nishant "followed a routine" which included focusing on topics he found "relatively difficult".

"I followed a routine. I made sure to study all three subjects daily. On topics which I found relatively difficult, I devoted more time. My main focus was JEE Advanced and I prepared for Mains only a couple of months ahead of the exam. For Mains, I focused on NCERTs and material provided by FIITJEE," Nishant told the newspaper.

However, it wasn't all work and no play for the two brothers. While Nishant played badminton and solved puzzles to calm his mind, Pranav listened to music.