JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared today, here is how to check it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 on March 7 on its website. After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE (Main) February 2021 will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The annual test is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country. From this year, the exam will be held four times in a year instead of two, offering flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores in the highly competitive test.

The first session was held from February 23-26. The second session of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held from March 15-18. The third from April 27-30, while the fourth will be held on May 24-28, the NTA website says.

The first phase of the exam saw a 95 percent attendance, according to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

“Happy to note that the attendance in JEE first phase exam was 95 percent. I hope NTA will conduct the exam successfully in the future also,” he tweeted on February 26.

This is was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages— Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

“The exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad—Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. All COVID-19 related protocols were followed,” an NTA official said.

Here is how to check and download the result of JEE (Main) February 2021:

> Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

> On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

> A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth

> JEE (Main) February 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

> Download the result and take its printout for future reference.