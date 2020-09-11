JEE Main Result 2020 to be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2020 on September 11 on its official website. After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE (Main) 2020 will be able to check their results online at - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

At least 74 percent candidates who had registered for JEE (Main) appeared for the exam last week amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19 even as the attendance figures dipped from 94.32 percent in the January session. According to statistics available with the Ministry of Education, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test from September 1 to 6.

The exam was conducted after being deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

How to check JEE (Main) results 2020:

> Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

> On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2020 results”

> A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) login credentials like application number and date of birth to access

> The JEE (Main) 2020 will be displayed on the screen

> Download the results and take its print out for future reference.