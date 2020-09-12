JEE Main Result 2020 | 5 Delhi boys score 100 percentile in engineering entrance exam

Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2020 exam, conducted from September 1-6 after being postponed twice. The result for the Joint Entrance Exam JEE Main was declared late night on September 11.

The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They are among the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam 2020 for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) of which only 74 percent of them had appeared for the exam.

Stringent precautions and social distancing measures were taken due to COVID-19.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

