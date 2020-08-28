JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam live updates: Cabinet ministers from six states file review petition in Supreme Court

Cabinet ministers from six states, namely, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.

The Cabinet ministers have urged the apex court to review the August 17 judgment on JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams, in which the SC had stated that the engineering and medical entrance exams cannot be postponed. According to the judgment, JEE Main will be held between September 1 and 6 and NEET 2020 will be held on September 13.

The Centre and the Supreme Court have been refusing to postpone the exams despite Opposition parties, activists, and students’ requests, over concerns of jeopardising the students’ careers.

Here are the latest developments:

Congress calls for nationwide protests: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged people to speak up for the safety of students and convince the Centre to postpone the NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams to a later date when the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

The various state units of the Congress party are supposed to be holding protests on August 28, in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters. The party has also launched a nationwide online campaign, which would involve people sharing videos and posts using the hashtag #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Academicians insist NEET, JEE exams cannot be postponed/ diluted: Professors across medical and engineering institutes are of the view that the exams cannot be keep postponing. The Deputy Dean of a medical college in Navi Mumbai asked: “How does a student benefit, tell me? Say NEET 2020 is postponed to October or November and virus cases explode. Are students fine with skipping this academic year?”

on Friday tweeted, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has practively been helping people out since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, tweeted on August 28: "Students appearing for JEE, NEET 2020, I am standing by you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your exam centres. No one should miss their exams because of resources.”