JEE Main Exam 2021 for May session postponed, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE Main Exam 2021 for May session.

Earlier, the April session of the exam which were scheduled on April 27, 28 and 30 were also postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and made an announcement.



Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed .

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTApic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

The May session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021.

In its notification, the NTA said that the rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May Session will also be announced at a later stage.

In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice ( full length/ chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes.

More than 6 lakh candidates (6,20,978) appeared in Session 1 and over 5 lakh (5,56,248) appeared in Session 2.

Notably, the JEE (Main) was divided into four sessions this year to “support” students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two sessions were completed in February (February 23-26) and March (March 16-18) this year.