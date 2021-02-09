JEE Main admit card 2021 to be released soon @jeemain.nta.nic.in: How to download and other details

The admit cards of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exams is expected to be released anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main admit card on its official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Education Minister on December 16 had announced that the JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year in February, March, April and May. The first session will be held from February 23-26.

Students appearing for the February session will need their login credentials for downloading the admit card.

Here's how to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2021:

> Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in > On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘JEE Main admit card 2021’> A new window will open> Enter your login credentials in the given space (application number and password/ date of birth)> Once you have logged in, the JEE Main 2021 admit will be displayed on the screen

> Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

The Education Minister said there would be 90 questions of which 75 questions have to be answered. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Gujarati.

The second session of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held on March 15, 16, 17 and 18. The third session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, while the fourth will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

While the education minister announced that a student can make four attempts, this facility is to ensure that students who have board examinations in a particular month (during the four sessions) can take the examinations during the other three sessions. Students who are appearing for other sessions of JEE Main 2021 as well should keep this admit card safely as it will be required later.

The multiple attempts will come in handy for students who have been on the borderline and not been able to make the cut for their favourite courses at IITs. If a student makes two or three attempts, the best score out of the three will be used to decide the final merit list in May/June.