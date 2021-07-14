JEE Main Admit Card 2021 released for third session: Here is how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Main 2021.

The exams are expected to be held on July 20-25. Candidates who applied earlier for "Session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" were given time between July 6 and 8 to modify their particulars, according to a document of the NTA.

In February and March, the first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were finished. Due to COVID-19, the remaining sessions were postponed.

The fourth is expected to be held between July 27 and August 2 although admit cards for it have not been announced yet. In August, the results of the two pending sessions are likely to be announced.

Here is how you can download JEE Main Admit Card

-Visit official website http://jeemain.nta.nic.in./

-Candidates can choose any one link out of three available.

-A new page will open, once you click on a link

-Put your details like date of birth, application number and the captcha

-Then Submit it

-You can download your admit card by clicking on the 'download' button after the admit card appears on your screen.