MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 released for third session: Here is how to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Main 2021.

The exams are expected to be held on July 20-25. Candidates who applied earlier for "Session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" were given time between July 6 and 8 to modify their particulars, according to a document of the NTA.

In February and March, the first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were finished. Due to COVID-19, the remaining sessions were postponed.

The fourth is expected to be held between July 27 and August 2 although admit cards for it have not been announced yet. In August, the results of the two pending sessions are likely to be announced.

Here is how you can download JEE Main Admit Card

Close

-Visit official website http://jeemain.nta.nic.in./

-Candidates can choose any one link out of three available.

-A new page will open, once you click on a link

-Put your details like date of birth, application number and the captcha

-Then Submit it

-You can download your admit card by clicking on the 'download' button after the admit card appears on your screen.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #JEE Main Admit Card
first published: Jul 14, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.