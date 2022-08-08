English
    JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100

    The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main were declared on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

    At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main were declared on Monday.

    Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4). One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.

    According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. "NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #JEE Main
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:58 am
