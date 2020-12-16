MARKET NEWS

JEE Main 2021: Exam dates to be announced today at 6 pm

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that, along with the schedule, the number of times the exam to be held would also be announced.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 02:05 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the dates for the JEE Main 2021 entrance exam will be announced on December 16 at 6 pm. He also added that along with the schedule, the number of times the exam to be held would also be announced.

On his Twitter handle, the education minister said, "Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.’"

Earlier in his live interaction December 10, he had said that the government is looking into the possibility of holding JEE exams multiple times a year. Students had suggested holding the exam three to four times a year so that candidates could choose dates as per their convenience.

"We are closely looking into the possibility of holding JEE about three to four times a year. If it is feasible, we are open to this idea," he added.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes in India.

As per the India today, JEE Main 2021 is more likely to be conducted is more regional language i.e Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu from 2021.

