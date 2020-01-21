App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Main 2020: Registrations for April exam to begin on February 7

The NTA conducts the JEE Main exam twice every year, in January and in April.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Registrations for the April JEE Mains 2020 will be open on February 7. Those candidates who did not appear for the January examination, or those who wish to improve their scores can head to the official website jeemain.nic.in to apply for the same.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), under the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), was entrusted with the responsibility to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main every year, starting 2019. The exam score is supposed to be included in the assessment criteria for admissions to undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI).

The NTA conducts the JEE Main exam twice every year in January and in April. The JEE Main exam for BE/B Tech courses was conducted earlier this year by the NTA between January 7 and January 9.

Close

According to the NTA, for students who appear for both the JEE Main exams conducted in a year, the better of the two scores shall be considered to calculate their rank. However, if the candidate face a tie in terms of scores, the rank will then be decided based on their score in Mathematics.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main can then go on to register for the JEE Advanced.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #India #JEE Main 2020

