JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam: Centre releases SOPs for NTA; no physical frisking at exam centres this year

The Centre has released Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will have to follow strictly while conducting engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 and medical entrance exams NEET 2020.

While JEE Main 2020 will be conducted online from September 1 to September 6 across 605 centres for BTech courses, and 489 centres for BArch courses and BPlanning courses, NEET 2020 will be conducted offline on September 13 across 161 exam centres.

Upon reaching the examination centres, all candidates will have to produce a self-declaration form stating they are not COVID positive and do not exhibit any symptom of the viral disease either.

All examination centres will be sanitised thoroughly before the exams to ensure maximum safety to candidates against the novel coronavirus disease. The exam halls will be equipped with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, and disinfectant sprays also, reported the Times of India.

To maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact, there will be no physical frisking or document verification this year. Students will have to display their admit cards from a distance of three feet, approximately.

The temperature of all JEE and NEET candidates will be checked before entering the examination hall. Only those students whose body temperatures are found to be less than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be allowed to proceed to document verification. Those running a high temperature will be taken to an isolated room.

JEE Main 2020 candidates will also be required to take the exam in different shifts or staggered slots following an odd-even scheme to ensure maximum social distancing. For instance, odd seat numbers will take the exam in shift one and shift three, while even seat numbers will take the exams in shift two and shift four.