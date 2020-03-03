JEE Main 2020: Last 4 days to register for entrance exam, here's the full schedule

Aspiring engineers have another four days to register for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 to be conducted in the month of April. All interested and eligible candidates must apply for the competitive exams on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which has released an official notification to inform that the procedure for JEE Main Registration 2020 will end on March 6, 2020.

The upcoming exam will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020, at multiple centres across India. The JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the previous one was conducted in January 2020.

All candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to pay the application fee till March 7 by visiting the aforementioned website.

Listed below are some of the important dates for JEE Main April 2020:

# Last date to register: March 7, 2020

# Admit cards can be downloaded from March 16, 2020

# Exam dates: April 3 to April 9, 2020

For any further query related to the examination, candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main 2020.

The second edition of the engineering entrance exam is held for candidates who miss the first one. However, if a candidate takes the exam both times, the best score is considered while updating the final merit list.