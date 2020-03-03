App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Main 2020: Last 4 days to register for entrance exam, here's the full schedule

All candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to pay the application fee till March 7

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Aspiring engineers have another four days to register for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 to be conducted in the month of April. All interested and eligible candidates must apply for the competitive exams on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which has released an official notification to inform that the procedure for JEE Main Registration 2020 will end on March 6, 2020.

The upcoming exam will be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020, at multiple centres across India. The JEE Main is conducted twice a year and the previous one was conducted in January 2020.

Close

All candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to pay the application fee till March 7 by visiting the aforementioned website.

related news

Listed below are some of the important dates for JEE Main April 2020:

# Last date to register: March 7, 2020

# Admit cards can be downloaded from March 16, 2020

# Exam dates: April 3 to April 9, 2020

For any further query related to the examination, candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main 2020.

The second edition of the engineering entrance exam is held for candidates who miss the first one. However, if a candidate takes the exam both times, the best score is considered while updating the final merit list.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #education #India #JEE Main 2020

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.