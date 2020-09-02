JEE Main 2020: 40-50% students skip exams across various states in India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting the JEE Main 2020 exam from September 1. The first day of the exams saw a drop in students appearing for the exams despite maintaining all safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, around 8.67 lakh students registered for the JEE Main 2020 exams.

As reported by Times Now, overall 45 percent shortage in JEE main attendance on the first day was recorded by the officials across the country.

Reports of students skipping the JEE Main 2020 exams came from Gujarat to Lucknow, Jharkhand to Assam. Assam and Dehradun recorded the biggest dip in the number of students appearing for the exams. Less 50 percent attendance was recorded in Assam in the six exam centers across the state on first day of the exam.

In Lucknow, 44 percent students did not appear for the examination. The district officials said that of the 1,065 students who had enrolled for the exams only 597 candidates appeared for the exam.

In Jharkhand, 31.42 percent of the students could not attend the JEE Main exams while in Raipur 58 percent students could not attend the exams on the first day.

Gujarat witnessed a dip in candidates appearing for the exams with 45 percent students skipped the examination. According to a senior official, the percentage of students skipping JEE Main stood at 25-30 percent in earlier years.

Students appearing for the JEE Main 2020 exams in West Bengal had a difficult time reaching their exam centres on the 1st day owing to heavy rain and lack of transport.

There were tweets circulating saying that JEE Main exam was not conducted in Jankipuram Extension and Krishna Nagar centres of Uttar Pradesh, causing confusion among students. However, NTA, through its official Twitter account said ,“This is false information. There are no exams scheduled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Extension centres today."



Reasons to skip the exams



Several students worried about the health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of transportation required to reach the exam centres.

As News18 reported, the students feel the government has decided everything keeping the city students in mind, who have facilities to reach exam centres, and forgot those who have to depend on public transport or have been affected by floods.

“In remote areas, many students are worrying about the transportation. How much money can they pay for a private vehicle?”, Rahul Singh, a NEET (UG) candidate from Madhya Pradesh said.

Singh who stays in Satna and on the day of the exam he would have to cover over 200 km to reach Jabalpur. “Jabalpur was the closest centre for me. Next option was Bhopal which is 800 km away. In normal times, I would have got the transport but given the circumstance, cab service providers are charging a lot of money.”

Bharat Reddy from Karnataka is one of the student who got the centre he never opted for. He added that the government should find alternatives rather than putting students under stress on saving an academic year. “The government is thinking that if students are downloading forms, then they are ready for exams. How logical is that? The last moment stress will make many rethink. My parents don’t want me to put myself through so much stress,” he added.

Rounak Chaubey, who is preparing to appear for JEE Mains is under immense stress and is only able to study for three hours. His centre in Ranchi is 102 km away from his home in Hazaribagh. “There is no accommodation facility for students and there will be many candidates from Bihar who have chosen Ranchi as their preferred centre due to the floods… It is going to be chaotic,” he said. Chaubey cannot avail public transport for Rs 160. He would have to spend Rs 12-15,000 on cab.

Regarding the government response of lakhs of admit card downloads, he said, "If I download the oath of PM, do I become one? Similarly if students download forms it doesn't mean we are ready for exams.”