172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|jee-advanced-2020-result-to-be-declared-on-october-5-check-details-here-5911141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Advanced 2020 result to be declared on October 5 — check details here

Once the JEE Advanced 2020 results are out, candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be declared on October 5.

Once the JEE Advanced 2020 results are out, candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.nic.in.

After the JEE Advanced Results are out, the seat allocation process will begin from October 6 and end on October 9. To check other important dates, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website.

Close

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result online:

related news

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website @jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced Result 2020 will appear on the screen. You can download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams after clearing the JEE Main 2020 exams. Out of them, 96 percent candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams, which was conducted by IIT Delhi on September 27.

Students who clear JEE Advanced can seek admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs, IIST, RGIPT, and the IIPE.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #JEE Advanced 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.