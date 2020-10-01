JEE Advanced 2020 result to be declared on October 5 — check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be declared on October 5.

Once the JEE Advanced 2020 results are out, candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.nic.in.

After the JEE Advanced Results are out, the seat allocation process will begin from October 6 and end on October 9. To check other important dates, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website.

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website @jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced Result 2020 will appear on the screen. You can download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams after clearing the JEE Main 2020 exams. Out of them, 96 percent candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams, which was conducted by IIT Delhi on September 27.

Students who clear JEE Advanced can seek admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs, IIST, RGIPT, and the IIPE.